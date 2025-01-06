Santa Rosa woman arrested in connection with hit-and-run crash that hospitalized 2-year-old girl

Sonia Selina Pena. Photo credit: Cameron County jail records.

A woman is in custody following a hit-and-run crash that hospitalized a 2-year-old girl with a skull fracture, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Sonia Selina Pena is in the Cameron County jail on multiple charges, including collision involving personal injury or death, injury to a child and failing to render aid, jail records show.

According to Santa Rosa police Lt. Ernesto Barajas, the incident happened at the Santa Rosa Village apartments, located at 613 Farm to Market 506, Saturday at around 4:10 p.m.

Pena was backing out of the parking lot when she hit the child and left the scene, Barajas said.

At around 6:30 p.m., Pena came back to the scene and later told police she thought she had hit a curb, Barajas added.

Pena was also charged with an unrelated charge of harboring a felon.

It’s unclear if the 2-year-old girl is still in the hospital.

Jail records indicate bond for Pena was set at $45,000.