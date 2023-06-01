Scorpion Soccer Returns to TSC this Fall

BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS -- Great news for soccer players in the Rio Grande Valley. Now there's a chance for them to keep their talents close to home and continue playing at the next level without traveling too far.

Texas Southmost College is restarting up their soccer program for the first time since 2011. They've been only recruiting kids from the Valley, so far having signed 21 women and 24 men-- and there's a possibility for more kids joining as walk-ons in the Fall.

We spoke with Dr. Armando Ponce, the executive director of athletics and civility, as well as the new head coach, Mario Zamora. We also spoke with some of the players that will be joining the team this fall. Watch the video above for more.