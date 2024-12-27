Sea Turtle Inc. accepting natural Christmas trees to help restore, stabilize sand dunes

Sea Turtle Inc. at South Padre Island is asking the community to drop off their natural Christmas trees to help restore and stabilize sand dunes.

According to a news release, the trees help trap and hold sand, which helps strengthen the dunes that act as a natural barrier for sea turtle hatchlings.

People can drop off their Christmas trees at Sea Turtle Inc., located at 6617 Padre Boulevard, in the grassy area next to their main gate. Signage will be posted to guide participants.

All ornaments, lights, tinsel and any other decorations must be removed from the trees before being dropped off. Artificial trees will not be accepted.

Trees will be accepted through January 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.