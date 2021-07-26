Sea Turtle Inc. to be Featured on Texas Travel Program

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND – A local turtle rescue center will be feature on a state travel program.

The Texas Bucket List will highlight the impact Sea Turtle Inc. is making to treat, care for and release injured sea turtles.

On Saturday, host Shane McAuliffe will get out of his shell to get a good look at the resilient reptiles.

Along with the center’s main mission to rescue, they also bring awareness to the public and assist with conservation efforts for all sea turtle species.

The Texas Bucket List brings their audience stories from across the Lone Star State.

The show airs on Channel 5 every Saturday at 6:30 p.m.