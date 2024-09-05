Search efforts for escaped tiger continue in Reynosa

Stock image courtesy of mgnonline.com

Reynosa officials are still searching for a tiger that escaped from the Quinta La Fauna, which is located on the edge of the Rio Grande.

Reynosa Animal Control Director Rubén Rea says he has been working alongside Tamaulipas State Police, Reynosa Transit Police and Reynosa Emergency Management to find the escaped tiger since 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Search efforts restarted Thursday morning in several areas including west of downtown Reynosa, just north of the Aquiles Serdán colonia in the Ejido Los Longoria area, a rural area in a river bend of the Rio Grande, south of Granjeno and the wildlife refuge area and west of the city of Hidalgo.

The Aquiles Serdán neighborhood is home to three major migrant shelters, Senda de Vida, Senda de Vida 2, near the baseball fields, and the Kaleo shelter, which belongs to a U.S. church group. Most migrants at these shelters are awaiting their appointment to cross into the U.S. through the CBP One app.