Search for vehicle in floodwater called off, will continue Thursday

Brownsville Deputy Fire Chief Cesar Pedraza said the search for a vehicle that reportedly slid off the Jaime J. Zapata Memorial Boat Ramp and into the water was called off for the night.

The Brownsville Fire Department responded to 44299 Highway 48 at approximately noon on Wednesday. BFD deployed two rescue boats in coordination with the Texas DPS marine division. The US Coast guard assisted with a boat and crew.

Pedraza said no signs of a submersed vehicle were found; the search will resume on Thursday.

UPDATE: DPS Marine Unit and Brownsville Fire and Rescue have deployed rescue boats to assist with the search of the vehicle that was reported to have slid into the water. pic.twitter.com/Hkx6PSeTZI — Sheriff Eric Garza (@SheriffGarza) May 19, 2021

“DPS Marine Unit and Brownsville Fire and Rescue have deployed rescue boats to assist with the search of the vehicle that was reported to have slid into the water,” Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said in a tweet published Wednesday.

Earlier, Garza had tweeted that the Cameron county Sheriff Office Dispatch received a call from a witness who said a vehicle was driving north along the ship channel and slid into the water at the ramp.

CCSO Dispatch received a call earlier today; details are limited; witness advised a vehicle was driving north along the ship channel when it slid into the water at the Jaime Zapata Boat Ramp. Unaware if they made it out or how many occupants. Several agencies on scene. pic.twitter.com/brfPHWqJpQ — Sheriff Eric Garza (@SheriffGarza) May 19, 2021

“Unaware if they made it out or how many occupants,” Garza tweeted, “several agencies on scene.”

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

