Search is underway for a man who may have fallen in a canal

5 hours 6 minutes 45 seconds ago Monday, November 16 2020 Nov 16, 2020 November 16, 2020 12:59 PM November 16, 2020 in News - Local
By: Marisol Villarreal

Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens along with family and friends are searching for a man who may have drowned in a canal in Relampago.

Jose Ybarra, 30, of Progresso was out fishing with his sister in law and brother on Sunday afternoon, but at around 4:20 p.m. they could not find him. 

Ybarra's family contacted The Mercedes Police Department and have continued to search.

This is a developing story. 

Check back for updates. 

