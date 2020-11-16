Search is underway for a man who may have fallen in a canal
Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens along with family and friends are searching for a man who may have drowned in a canal in Relampago.
Jose Ybarra, 30, of Progresso was out fishing with his sister in law and brother on Sunday afternoon, but at around 4:20 p.m. they could not find him.
Ybarra's family contacted The Mercedes Police Department and have continued to search.
This is a developing story.
Check back for updates.
