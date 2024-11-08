Second victim identified in deadly Hidalgo County crash that killed a Border Patrol employee

The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the man who was burnt beyond recognition in a deadly Hidalgo County crash that also killed a U.S. Border Patrol employee.

The crash occurred on November 1 on U.S. 281 Military Highway east of FM 493.

DPS said 47-year-old Cecilio Orozco was the driver of the Ford F-150 that was traveling on the wrong side of the road before crashing into a U.S. Border Patrol transport van. The Ford rolled over and became engulfed in flames.

USBP Processing Coordinator Jose Martinez Rodriguez-Lua, 21, was a passenger in the transport van and was also killed in the crash. His funeral services were held on Friday.

A Border Patrol agent who was driving the van was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, but was later released.