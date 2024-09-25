Sentencing set for Nebraska man convicted in fatal Edinburg crash

Tyrone Dewayne Amos. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail

A Nebraska man convicted in a fatal May 2021 crash in Edinburg will be sentenced next month, Hidalgo County court records show.

Tyrone Dewayne Amos was found guilty on Sept. 6 on charges of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, two counts of intoxication assault with vehicle and manslaughter in connection with the deadly crash.

On Tuesday, a judge set sentencing for Amos for Oct. 9.

According to previous reports, Amos was driving the wrong way on north Expressway 281 on May 4, 2021, when he crashed head-on into a pick-up truck, setting off a five-car collision that resulted in the death of Victor Bazan Jr.

Six other people were hospitalized in the crash.

Amos remains jailed, records show.