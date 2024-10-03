x

Servicios y programas de autoayuda en McAllen

2 hours 19 minutes 8 seconds ago Thursday, October 03 2024 Oct 3, 2024 October 03, 2024 2:28 PM October 03, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Laura Flores, coach en 'Just Do It Health Life Coaching', visita Noticias RGV para informar acerca de los servicios de autoayuda que ofrece su institución, además de invitar a la comunidad a un evento de entrenamiento y hábitos personales. 

Número de contacto: 956-272-4013

Ubicación: 214 N 16th St Suite #121 McAllen, TX 78501

Para más información acerca de los servicios de la institución, haz clic aquí

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

