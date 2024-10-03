Servicios y programas de autoayuda en McAllen
Laura Flores, coach en 'Just Do It Health Life Coaching', visita Noticias RGV para informar acerca de los servicios de autoayuda que ofrece su institución, además de invitar a la comunidad a un evento de entrenamiento y hábitos personales.
Número de contacto: 956-272-4013
Ubicación: 214 N 16th St Suite #121 McAllen, TX 78501
Para más información acerca de los servicios de la institución, haz clic aquí.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
