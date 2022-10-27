‘She did what she had to do:’ Mother gains support for shooting alleged intruder

A Hidalgo County mom was commended online and by the Hidalgo County sheriff for taking action against an alleged intruder.

Authorities say she was protecting her children from someone who didn't have permission to be at her home.

“You have the right to defend yourself in your own home against an intruder,” Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said. “I imagine she was in fear of her life…so she did what she had to do, and we support her."

Carlos Garcia, 36, was arrested Tuesday on a burglary charge after he broke into the woman's Edinburg area home through the garage, according to a news release.

According to Guerra, Garcia and the woman knew each other, but Guerra declined to elaborate on their relationship.

Guerra said the mother hid inside a bedroom with her children and called police and informed Garcia she had a gun, Guerra said.

The woman fired off a shot through the bedroom door, hitting Garcia in the arm. He was later found in a nearby field and booked into the Hidalgo County jail after he was medically cleared.

“You don't have to give notice, if someone's breaking into your home you have the right to protect yourself and use deadly force, and you're not going to have any problem with the sheriff of Hidalgo County,” Guerra said.

Garcia is expected to be arraigned Thursday morning.