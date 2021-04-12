x

Sheriff: Citrus company employee finds body of adult male in Hidalgo County

6 hours 5 minutes 48 seconds ago Monday, April 12 2021 Apr 12, 2021 April 12, 2021 10:47 AM April 12, 2021 in News
By: KRGV Digital Team
A citrus company employee found the body of an adult male Monday morning, Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said. 

Deputies responded north of Mile 11 on Rooth Road. 

Major Crimes Unit investigators are conducting a death investigation, Guerra said. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

