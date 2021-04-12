Sheriff: Citrus company employee finds body of adult male in Hidalgo County
A citrus company employee found the body of an adult male Monday morning, Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said.
Deputies responded north of Mile 11 on Rooth Road.
HAPPENING NOW: Deputies responded north of Mile 11 on Rooth Rd where a citrus company employee found a dead body of an adult male. HCSO Major Crimes unit investigators are conducting a equivocal death investigation. pic.twitter.com/kMQHS7o7Nj— Sheriff Eddie Guerra (@SheriffGuerra) April 12, 2021
Major Crimes Unit investigators are conducting a death investigation, Guerra said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
More News
News Video
-
Republican lawmaker claims cartel is in charge of U.S.-Mexico border during Valley...
-
Photographer's Perspective: Working the morning shift
-
City of Pharr, nonprofit LUPE vaccinate 1,000 farmworkers
-
Rio Grande Valley to receive more than 56,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine
-
Brownsville nonprofit gets creative with 'Pumps for Pups' fundraiser