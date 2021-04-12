Sheriff: Citrus company employee finds body of adult male in Hidalgo County

Photo credit: MGN Online

A citrus company employee found the body of an adult male Monday morning, Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said.

Deputies responded north of Mile 11 on Rooth Road.

HAPPENING NOW: Deputies responded north of Mile 11 on Rooth Rd where a citrus company employee found a dead body of an adult male. HCSO Major Crimes unit investigators are conducting a equivocal death investigation. pic.twitter.com/kMQHS7o7Nj — Sheriff Eddie Guerra (@SheriffGuerra) April 12, 2021

Major Crimes Unit investigators are conducting a death investigation, Guerra said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.