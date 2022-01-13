Sheriff's Office: 1 dead, 2 hospitalized after shooting in Hidalgo County

Photo credit: MGN Online

Editor's note: This story has been updated with new information from the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

A homicide investigation is underway in Hidalgo County after a man died and two others were hospitalized following a shooting Wednesday night, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

At about 9:39 p.m., deputies responded to 9608 Val Verde Road in Donna regarding an aggravated assault, which was later reclassified to a homicide.

Deputies found three men with gunshot wounds to their upper torsos.

One man said they were driving on the 600 block of Canton Road when unknown men fired at the vehicle, hitting all three men.

The three men were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

One man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office at 956-383-8114.