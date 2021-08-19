Sheriff: Homicide investigation underway north of Weslaco
A homicide investigation is underway after a 76-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot wound at a home north of Weslaco, Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said Thursday morning.
Deputies responded at about 2am to a residence west of FM 1015 on Mile 10N for 76 year old male who died of a gun shot wound. Investigators suspect the gun shot came from outside the house. Investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/FrMm8JpLdo— Sheriff Eddie Guerra (@SheriffGuerra) August 19, 2021
Deputies responded to the home west of FM 1015 on Mile 10 North for a 76-year-old man who died of a gunshot wound, Guerra said.
Investigators suspect the gunshot came from outside the house.
Multiple units were seen outside of the house Thursday morning.
A homicide investigation is underway.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
