Sheriff: Inmates damage Cameron County Old County Jail following disturbance

A disturbance at the Cameron County Old County Jail in Brownsville on Monday night involved inmates with gang ties, according to Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza.

Garza said he had to activate the Correction Emergency Response Team to help. He said the disturbance lasted about 45 minutes.

"They flooded the cells, they took wiring off the walls, the ceilings they damaged some of the vents," Garza said.

Garza said the inmates responsible will be charged.