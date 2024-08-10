Sheriff’s office: Harlingen man confesses to having narcotics and a handgun during arrest

A 20-year-old man is in custody after he was found with a handgun and cocaine during a traffic stop, and confessed to having more narcotics in his home, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

Carlos Joaquin Villanueva is facing multiple drug charges, and one charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to a news release.

The traffic stop happened Thursday at around 5 p.m. in Olmito, the release stated. It was conducted on the vehicle Villanueva was driving, and deputies found cocaine and a handgun in his possession, according to the release.

Villanueva was taken into custody, and “confessed to owning the cocaine and handgun that were located during the traffic stop,” the release stated.

According to the release, Villanueva confessed to having more narcotics at his Harlingen home where cocaine, mushrooms, THC oil and four pounds of marijuana were found.

Villanueva remains in custody on a $120,000 bond.