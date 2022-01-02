Sheriff's office: Man shot by homeowner after allegedly trying to break in

Credit: MGN Online

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot in the shoulder by a Mission homeowner.

According to a news release from the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 3200 block of Abram Road in Mission Saturday night in reference to a suspicious circumstance report.

"The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office Communications Division received an emergency call for service at 7:23 p.m. from a male who stated a male was outside his home trying to break into his home," the news release stated.

Upon arrival, officials say deputies found a man, in his mid-40s, with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Authorities said a preliminary investigation indicated that the wounded man was trying to break into a home when the homeowner shot at him, striking him on the shoulder.

The man was transported to a local hospital for further medical treatment.

The incident remains under investigation.