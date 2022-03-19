Sheriff’s office: Man who called 911 to report he killed his wife charged with murder

The 51-year-old who called 911 on Thursday and told authorities he killed his wife is now facing a murder charge.

Bond was set at $1 million for Ismael Medrano in connection to the ongoing homicide investigation, a news release from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office stated.

Deputies responded to the 2900 block of Davis Road in rural Edinburg after the 911 call and found the body of Maria Elena Garza, 50.

Medrano is currently hospitalized with self-sustained injuries and is expected to recover, the release stated.