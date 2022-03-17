Hidalgo County sheriff: Man calls 911, says he killed wife in rural Edinburg

A homicide investigation is underway in rural Edinburg after a man reportedly told authorities he killed his wife on Thursday morning, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra.

Guerra says at about 10:10 a.m., the agency received a 911 call from a man who advised he killed his wife, the sheriff said in a tweet.

Deputies responded to the 2900 block of Davis Road and found a deceased woman and a man with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, Guerra added.