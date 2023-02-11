Sheriff's office: Teen subject 'at large' in connection with fatal shooting investigation near Weslaco

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man died in a shooting in rural Weslaco Saturday.

Deputies with the sheriff's office responded to the 2100 block of Esperanza Street at around midnight, where they encountered a male — identified as 44-year-old David Silva — with gunshot wounds.

According to a news release, deputies performed live saving measures on Silva, but were unable to revive him.

After speaking with witnesses, investigators with the sheriff's office obtained an arrest warrant for a 15-year-old male subject in connection with the shooting. The unidentified subject is currently at large, the release stated.

Those with any information on the shooting are urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office at 956-383-8114 or the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 956-668-8477.