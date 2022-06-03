Sheriff: Woman found 'roaming' around SpaceX facility, faces trespassing charge

Photo credit: Cameron County Sheriff's Office

A Pennsylvania woman faces several charges after authorities say she snuck into a SpaceX facility and claimed to be an employee in an attempt to speak to Elon Musk.

SpaceX security told deputies that Nivea Rose Parker, 20, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was found "roaming around the fifth floor of the High Bay #1 building" on Wednesday.

Parker claimed "she was an employee of SpaceX and wanted to speak to Elon Musk," according to the Cameron County Sheriff's Office.

Surveillance cameras show Parker entered the facility without consent at about 5:30 p.m.

Deputies say Parker attempted to run away but was captured on the property.

Parker was arrested on charges of criminal trespass, a Class A Misdemeanor; evading arrest, a Class A Misdemeanor; resisting arrest, a Class A Misdemeanor; and assault of a public servant, a third-degree felony.

Parker was taken to Cameron County jail and is awaiting arraignment, the sheriff's office said.