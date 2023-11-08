Shooting death of teen leaves Edinburg neighborhood on edge

Three suspects went before a judge on Monday afternoon, where they were accused in the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy.

The shooting happened in a colonia in east Edinburg, and neighbors say they don't feel safe.

A mother, with sons the same age as the victim, says the incident hits too close to home.

She says she wants this incident to be the last one like it in her neighborhood, hopes it's a wake-up call for local leaders, asking them to do more for the people who live here.

Blanca Miramontes has lived in this east Edinburg colonia for 22 years. It's where she raised her now 15, 16, and 17-year-old sons.

Over the weekend, a mother's worst nightmare came too close for comfort.

"It's so painful for a mom to lose a child that young," Miramontes said.

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed just a few houses down from her own. It happened on Iowa Road around 4 a.m. Saturday.

Hidalgo County Sheriff's deputies say witnesses told them there was a disturbance in the street before the gunshots.

The shooting also left a 21-year-old woman in critical condition.

The sheriff's office have since arrested three men, between the ages of 18 and 21, in connection with the killing.

All three made their first court appearance on Monday, where they were each charged with murder and given a $1 million bond.

"With these things, it's hard to feel like you're safe in your home," Miramontes.

Miramontes says the entire colonia is feeling the impact, but she's hoping it makes local leaders pay closer attention to their neighborhood.

