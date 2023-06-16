Shots fired at sheriff’s office SWAT team in rural San Juan

Suspects are in custody after members of the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team were shot at s they attempted to execute a search warrant, Sheriff Eddie Guerra.

The SWAT team was at the 700 block of Kennedy Street when a suspect fired shots toward them, Guerra stated in a tweet sent out Friday at noon.

Tear gas was deployed, and no injuries were reported, Guerra added.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.