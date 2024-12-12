Smart Living: Making the most of constructive criticism

Receiving feedback is important for continued growth within your career, but accepting it may not be easy for everyone.

How can you take critical feedback and turn it into positive change at work?

First, remember it's not personal, but a way to improve your skills and performance.

According to a Harvard Business Review, 72 percent of employees see managers providing critical feedback as an important step for their career development.

Next, listen to understand, not respond. Instead of thinking of a quick defense reply, commit to active listening. Picking up on all the details and summarize their remarks back to them to confirm your understanding.

See constructive criticism as a challenge for your professional growth, and actively seek out feedback.

Always reflect on what you discussed and develop specific, measurable, achievable, relevant and time-bound goals, or smart goals. This way can help your action plan is clear and attainable.

Remember to say thank you. While receiving it is hard, the person telling is also working to help you improve.

Another way to take constructive criticism, approach it with the curiosity of a lifelong learner.

Ask yourself, 'what can I learn from this?.' Adopting this mindset turns feedback sessions into valuable learning opportunities.