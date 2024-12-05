Smart Living: Protecting yourself from holiday scams

Here is a warning about falling victim to holiday-related scams.

Cyber-criminals know many people are buying gifts for the holidays. While the holidays are full of giving, getting and goodwill, it's important to remember not everyone shares the same spirit.

While most people are looking for the perfect gift, scammers are looking for their next target!

First, don't be fooled by fake online stores.

Warning signs include, discounts of more than 50 percent off, the site contains spelling and grammar mistakes, bad quality images and look-alike online stores often force you to use payment methods that can't be reversed, like Zelle and gift cards.

Scammers are also turning to places like Facebook Marketplace to offer hot holiday gifts at deep discounts.

If you're asked to pay using Zelle, Cash App or another payment app, once you send the scammer the money, it's gone.

Teens are also falling victim to social media shopping scams at an alarming rate.

According to the FTC, teenagers face an 85 percent higher likelihood of falling victim to these scams than older demographics.

The solution, don't buy a product through the ad, but find the company online at its real IP address and see if it's offering the same deal.

Also, fake delivery notification texts are always hot during the holidays. If you receive a text claiming a package you're waiting for is delayed, or you need to pay a fee before it can be delivered, delete it. UPS and FedEx won't ask for information via email.

Don't be fooled by gift card scams that offer discounted gift cards or claim you've won a card. Never purchase a gift card from online marketplaces or social media.