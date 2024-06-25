Smart Living: Teens in foster care

Thousands of teens in foster care are looking for a place to call home, but not everyone is willing to adopt an older child.

In fact, 75% of foster kids who are adopted are younger than nine years old.

Raquel Bell, the executive director of Foundation for Foster Children, has been working in foster youth for over a decade, and said foster teens are often misunderstood.

“I think the biggest myth is that they're troubled, and that the system is taking care of their needs,” Bell said. “We can't expect any system to provide meaningful connection and support, that has to come from people."

Another myth, Bell said, is that foster teens don't want a family.

“We all want family, we all want connection,” bell said. “And so for our foster youth, like being in a family is the normal thing for them. Foster care is not normal, and it's not any place that someone should grow up."

Older single adults also hesitate fostering teens.

“Empty nesters are just like grandparents for those kids and can actually provide them with stability, and also wisdom too,” Bell said.

Studies show only 58% of foster teens live with a family, compared to kids 12 and under at 95%.