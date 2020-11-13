South Texas College program combines bachelor's degree with Google IT certificate

South Texas College recently started offering a new program that combines a bachelor's degree in information technology with a Google IT certificate.

"Not only are they working on their bachelor's degree and their courses, but they're also getting a professional certificate as well," said Nicholas Hinojosa, a computer science instructor at STC.

The 16-week Google certificate program will help new graduates find jobs and start applying their skills.

