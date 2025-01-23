South Texas Health System announces date of annual Heroes with Heart 5K
South Texas Health System announced their annual Heroes with Heart 5K will take place February 22.
The money raised from the event will be donated to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Mission and Weslaco.
"It allows us to purchase equipment for health and physical advancements. It also provides us with healthy habits, which is a program where we teach our kids clean eating," Boys and Girls Club in Mission CEO Rick Venecia said.
Registration is now open to participate in the run; the fee is $35.
For more information, click here.
More News
News Video
-
South Texas Health System announces date of annual Heroes with Heart 5K
-
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025: Showers, cool, temps in the 50s
-
Valley citrus growers inspecting groves for damage caused by freezing temperatures
-
Child dies following hit-and-run crash in Alamo
-
Mexican Consulate in McAllen offering resources to undocumented Mexican nationals in the...
Sports Video
-
La Feria & Harlingen girls basketball stay undefeated in district play with...
-
Isai Colunga & Adrian Pardo lead Rivera past Donna
-
UTRGV women's basketball make schedule change due to weather
-
Weslaco & PSJA North basketball teams shine in Monday night victories
-
Lopez Lobos wins thriller in penalties over Rivera