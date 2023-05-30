South Texas Health System holding mobile blood drives

To ensure they’re stocked up during the summer months, South Texas Health System held a Tuesday blood drive at their freestanding ER in McAllen.

Officials said there’s no blood shortage, but they’re preparing to be stocked in case their supply runs low.

An STHS officials said summer is challenging for blood donations due to people traveling and schools that host blood drives are on summer break.

Blood donations also have a shelf life of six weeks.

“You don't know where your blood is going to go and that's the important part, this is a universal way of helping each other, and it's a simple one,” STHS Dr. Phil Zachariah said.

Another blood drive will be held Wednesday, May 31 at 9 a.m. at South Texas Health System ER Mission, located at 900 E. Interstate Hwy 2.