South Texas Health System in Edinburg to host hiring event

South Texas Health System in Edinburg is holding a hiring event on Thursday for anyone wanting to work in the healthcare industry.

Leadership at STHS said they have seen an increase in the number of surgeries they are performing, and this hiring event will help meet the demand and growing need in operating rooms in the Rio Grande Valley.

Doctors STHS perform anywhere from 350 to 550 surgeries a month, but with the growth of population in the Valley and the construction of two new operating rooms, they are looking to hire more workers and create a stronger team.

The hospital system is looking for registered nurses and surgical technicians, but are also looking to fill other jobs.

"We are looking for surgical technicians and surgical nurses, we do have a lot of other positions for floor nurses and pharmacy, respiratory therapy and a lot of different areas in the lab as well," STHS Edinburg and Children's Hospital CEO Lance Ames said.

STHS Edinburg is looking for experienced professionals, but it is not a requirement.

Applicants must bring an updated resume and be prepared since they will be hiring on the spot. The two new operation rooms will officially open in August.

The hiring event will take place on Thursday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at STHS in Edinburg.