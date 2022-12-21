South Texas Red Cross chapter sends supplies to PSJA warming centers

Volunteers with the South Texas branch of the American Red Cross are helping stock some of the shelters that will be open to the public.

Members they moved supplies from their warehouse in Alton to four campuses in the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School Districts that will open as warming centers Thursday.

The supplies include cots, blankets and food.

“We're fortunate enough that we have fully functioning cafeterias so our dedicated staff…are coming in and making sure that they are supporting our community,” PSJA ISD police Chief Rolando Garcia said.

Transportation will be available for people in the PSJA area. For more information, call the PSJA Police Department at 956-354-2033.