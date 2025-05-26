SpaceX announces Tuesday launch date for 9th Starship flight

KRGV file photo

SpaceX aims to launch their Starship vehicle from their Boca Chica location on Tuesday, May 27, according to a news release.

A 60-minute launch window will open on Tuesday, May 27 at 6:30 p.m. CT

“Residents of Cameron County and those in the nearby area may hear a loud noise resulting from the rocket’s 33 Raptor engines firing upon ignition and as the vehicle launches toward space, but what people experience will depend on weather and other conditions,” the news release added.

This will be the first Starship launch after the Federal Aviation Administration approved a SpaceX proposal that allows for up to 25 Starship launches per year from Boca Chica.

