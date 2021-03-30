SpaceX CEO Elon Musk says he's donating millions to Cameron County, city of Brownsville

KRGV File Photo

SpaceX Starship SN11 ended in yet another fiery explosion at the Boca Chica facility Tuesday morning.

The launch happened at about 8 a.m. even with dense fog in the area.

The fog made it impossible to see the explosion, but SpaceX CEO Elon Musk confirmed the blast on Twitter, saying "at least the crater is in the right place!"

Am donating $20M to Cameron County schools & $10M to City of Brownsville for downtown revitalization. Details to follow next week. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 30, 2021

In a follow up tweet, Musk said he will be donating $30 million to Cameron County and the city of Brownsville next week.

Musk also encouraged others to consider moving to the greater Brownsville/South Padre Island area as the company looks to expand.

READ ALSO:

Elon Musk: SpaceX SN-11 launch postponed after FAA inspector unable to reach Boca Chica facility