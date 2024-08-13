SpaceX launch delay sparks business boom at South Padre Island

Mid-April isn't normally a busy time of business at South Padre Island, but SpaceX is changing that.

Hundreds of people who arrived to see SpaceX’s scrubbed Monday launch are still at the island, hoping to see the next launch attempt.

That means more money toward hotels and restaurant’s at the island. Many of the hotels at the island are expected to be fully booked by Wednesday.

With a launch planned for Thursday, more people could arrive.

Isla Grand Beach Resorts Director of Operations Luis Martinez said some people are even extending their stay past the upcoming test launch window

"I don't know if they plan to leave after this launch, you have a whole weekend ahead of you, why would you want to leave,” Martinez said. “So far the stays have been Thursday through the weekend. It's a perk definitely being on the south side of the island because we're so close to it, we can see it from our property. We have condo owners here that have purchased condos specifically for that, so they can be close to the launch."

