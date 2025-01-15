x

SpaceX postpones seventh launch at Boca Chica

SpaceX postpones seventh launch at Boca Chica
1 hour 30 minutes 28 seconds ago Wednesday, January 15 2025 Jan 15, 2025 January 15, 2025 9:05 AM January 15, 2025 in News - Local

SpaceX has announced a new launch date and time for their seventh launch of the super heavy booster and starship at Boca Chica.

The launch was scheduled to occur on Wednesday but has now been delayed until Thursday. SpaceX wrote on X that the new launch window will begin at 4 p.m.

SpaceX said the launch was delayed due to weather conditions.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days