SpaceX postpones seventh launch at Boca Chica

SpaceX has announced a new launch date and time for their seventh launch of the super heavy booster and starship at Boca Chica.

Due to weather, we're now targeting Thursday, January 16 for Starship's seventh flight test. The 60-minute launch window opens at 4 p.m. CT. → https://t.co/QNCSPTewLA pic.twitter.com/ZV08pXeqbf — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 15, 2025

The launch was scheduled to occur on Wednesday but has now been delayed until Thursday. SpaceX wrote on X that the new launch window will begin at 4 p.m.

SpaceX said the launch was delayed due to weather conditions.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.