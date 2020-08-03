SpaceX scheduled to launch Starship for flight test
The SpaceX Starship was expected to launch about 500 feet in the air at 4 p.m. on Monday.
As of 6 p.m. the Starship at the Boca Chica site has not been launched, but the window is still active.
Louis Balderas with Lab Padre explains they have been waiting a long time for the launch.
“Every time we think it's going to happen, there's a cancellation for some reason,” Balderas said.
For more information watch the video above.
