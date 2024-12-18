SpaceX seeking public comments on proposal for 25 annual Starship launches

SpaceX wants to launch their Starship rocket from Boca Chica 25 times per year, but multiple public meetings will be held next month to discuss the permit before approval can be granted.

SpaceX announced the proposal in July.

The public meetings are set for:

· Tuesday, January 7, 2025; 1:00 PM–3:00 PM & 5:30 PM–7:30 PM CT at the Texas Southmost College, Jacob Brown Auditorium, 600 International Boulevard, Brownsville, TX 78520

· Thursday, January 9, 2025; 1:00 PM–3:00 PM & 5:30 PM–7:30 PM CT at the Port Isabel Event & Cultural Center, Queen Isabella Room, 309 E Railroad Avenue, Port Isabel, TX 78578

· Virtually on Monday, January 13, 2025; 5:30 PM–7:30 PM CT

Public comments can also be submitted to www.regulations.gov under Docket No. FAA-2024-2006.

They can also be mailed to Amy Hanson, FAA Environmental Specialist, SpaceX EA, c/o ICF, 1902 Reston Metro Plaza Reston, VA 20190, or delivered in written or verbal form during a public meeting.

More information on the request is available online.

The new permit from the Federal Aviation Administration would mean about two launches per month.

In November, the FAA published a draft report of the launch approval. FAA regulators found "all pertinent conditions and requirements of the prior approval have been met or will be met."