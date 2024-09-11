SpaceX speaking out following launch permit delays

SpaceX is speaking out against what it calls long delays for its launch permits.

The Federal Aviation Administration issues those permits, and was in Congress Tuesday responding to criticisms for its approval process.

SpaceX says the latest FAA update said plans for the fifth Starship flight from the Boca Chica launch site are now being pushed back until late November.

The company says they’ve been ready to launch since the first week of August.

During the Tuesday hearing, the FAA defended its review process to members of Congress.

Those permits issued under the Part 450 license, which covers launches that exceed 150 kilometers in altitude.

“Missions change. Technologies on the vehicles change, which require a modification to the license,” FAA Associate Administrator Kevin Coleman said during the hearing. “It is our intention with 450 to not have to come back to deal with modifications on such a frequent basis. We’re up to the fifth flight now, we have four flights. SpaceX has four flights under its belt, three of which have been under modifications to the license that have been requested by the company. It is the company that is pushing mission by mission approvals."

SpaceX claims that current permit delays are due in part to the FAA’s response to a CNBC News report about the water deluge system it's installed for future launches.

The company says it's in compliance with regulations and using potable water, and any contaminant levels are "negligible traces."

