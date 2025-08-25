Spectators disappointed after SpaceX cancels launch at Boca Chica

The cancelled launch of the Starship rocket at Boca Chica left a lot of people disappointed on Sunday.

Excitement quickly turned into disappointment at Isla Blanca Park

"We got close, but they had to scrub it," Edinburg resident Victor Garza said.

With about an hour left, SpaceX called off its 10th launch on social media. They said it was to troubleshoot an issue with the ground systems.

RELATED STORY: SpaceX cancels 10th flight test at Boca Chica

Some spectators drove miles to get to catch a glimpse of the rocket, like Dennison and Crystal Gray.

The Dallas couple drove more than 10 hours to see the launch. They said they've witnessed every Boca Chica launch so far.

"The sonic boom is addicting. It's weird to hear, but you really feel it in your bones and in your spirit and a lot of people cry like it is an existential moment," Crystal said.

However, they'll have to miss the 10th.

"It's alright though, we'll come back for the 11th," Crystal said.

Others will wait to see if SpaceX will launch in the coming days. Like Jose Luis Velasquez, who drove with his family from Monterrey.

"We'll be here all week, so we'll probably come back and see it," Velasquez said.

SpaceX plans to launch on Monday, with the launch window opening at 6:30 p.m.

Watch the video above for the full story.