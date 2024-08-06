Spectrum looking to hire 400 employees for Pharr call center

Spectrum is adding hundreds of new jobs at a call center off Maco Drive in Pharr.

They are looking to hire 400 qualified employees to handle customer service calls. This is the 12th call center opened in Texas and the third in the Rio Grande Valley.

"We have found a lot of success. We have over 2,000 employees in the Valley here, with a couple of call centers here already in existence. We just find that there is a really hardworking and dedicated workforce in this area," Spectrum Vice President of Retention Gabriella Ponce said.

Spectrum will be hosting a hiring fair on Thursday at 1300 Maco Drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Anyone interested can apply early by clicking here.