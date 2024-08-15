SPI shark attack victim taking first steps in road to recovery

A Dallas-area woman is working to get back on her feet permanently in Edinburg after surviving a 4th of July shark attack on South Padre Island.

Tabatha Sullivent was hospitalized after a shark injured a total of four people at SPI. The shark took out a chunk out of her left calf.

Sullivent has been recovering ever since. She’s been posting videos of her attempt to walk again on social media.

“I walked more today than I’ve walked any other day,” Sullivent told Channel 5 News on Tuesday.

Sullivent is in her second week of rehab after going through multiple surgeries to help save her left leg.

“It sounds like I’m going to be able to walk again on my own,” Sullivent said. "The mobility has yet to be determined."

Sullivent says she hasn't regained feeling on the bottom of her foot. Her wound area is still bandaged, and she has yet to see what it looks like underneath.

“I saw the before, I just haven't seen what it kinda will look like down the road and that terrifies me,” Sullivent said.

Sullivant said that the 4th of July shark attack happened the day before her and her husband’s 16th anniversary.

While she still has a long journey ahead of her, Sullivent is celebrating milestones along the way, determined to walk again alongside her family.

“I'm ready to be done with trying to figure out how to walk,” Sullivent said.

A Gofundme has been set up for Sullivent. To donate, click here.

