SPI Vuelta Zone returns to McAllen Holiday Parade

The South Padre Island Vuelta Zone will return to the McAllen holiday parade this year.

McAllen officials made the announcement during a Thursday news conference at SPI.

Tickets are on sale now for both the parade and that mid-route "spin" zone where giant balloons are twirled.

“Get ready to see some of the incredible helium balloons that you will never see anywhere in South Texas the way you see them here,” Roy Cantu with the city of McAllen said. “For those that can't travel to the big cities, you get it in McAllen."

The theme of this year’s holiday parade is “Noche Buena,” and McAllen city leaders say it will be a mix of South Texas culture and holiday traditions.

More information is available online.