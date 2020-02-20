Sports Minute: Astros must fill hole in rotation after Cole's departure

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - As the Houston Astros put together their rotation for this season, they're faced with a Texas-sized hole after Gerrit Cole left as a free agent to sign with the New York Yankees. New manager Dusty Baker is looking for somebody to step up and help make up for the loss. But more than likely no one player will be able to replace Cole and Baker will need multiple pitchers or "somebodies" to take a step forward to soften the blow of his departure

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.