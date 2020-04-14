x

Sports Minute: Chargers sign former XFL tight end Donald Parham Jr.

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) - Donald Parham Jr. has signed a multi-year contract with the Los Angeles Chargers after leading XFL tight ends in yards and receptions. Parham had 24 receptions for 307 yards and four touchdowns for the Dallas Renegades before the XFL season ended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Parham was also the only tight end in the league to have a 100-yard receiving game.

