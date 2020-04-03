Sports Minute: CONCACAF Nations semis off, World Cup qualifying next for US

MIAMI (AP) - The CONCACAF Nations League semifinals and final in June have been called off. The U.S. had been scheduled to play Honduras on June 4 in Houston, with Mexico meeting Costa Rica in the other semifinal. The winners were to play three days later at Arlington, Texas. The U.S. has played just once this year, a 1-0 exhibition win over Costa Rica on Feb. 1. The Americans have six remaining matches scheduled, World Cup qualifiers in September, October and November. Seven matches would be the fewest for the Americans in a year since 1987.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.