x

Sports Minute: CONCACAF Nations semis off, World Cup qualifying next for US

3 hours 40 minutes 10 seconds ago Friday, April 03 2020 Apr 3, 2020 April 03, 2020 4:15 PM April 03, 2020 in Sports - AP - Texas

MIAMI (AP) - The CONCACAF Nations League semifinals and final in June have been called off. The U.S. had been scheduled to play Honduras on June 4 in Houston, with Mexico meeting Costa Rica in the other semifinal. The winners were to play three days later at Arlington, Texas. The U.S. has played just once this year, a 1-0 exhibition win over Costa Rica on Feb. 1. The Americans have six remaining matches scheduled, World Cup qualifiers in September, October and November. Seven matches would be the fewest for the Americans in a year since 1987.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days