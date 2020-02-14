Sports Minute: Covington to Rockets, Capela to Hawks in 4-team trade
By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Basketball Writer
Robert Covington is going to the Houston Rockets and Clint Capela is going to the Atlanta Hawks. Those are the headline moves in a complicated trade involving four NBA teams and 12 players. It was approved by the league late Wednesday night. The deal commits Houston to the small-ball lineup it has employed with much recent success. Capela was the only center the Rockets have consistently played this season. Houston could still acquire another big man for depth.
