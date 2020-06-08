Sports Minute: Dixon wins again at Texas in IndyCar's delayed season opener

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Scott Dixon was the fast driver for most of the all-in-one-day delayed opener for IndyCar. Five-time champion Dixon took the checkered flag at dusk Saturday for his fourth win at the 1 1/2-mile, high-banked oval in Texas. He had been the fastest in practice earlier in the day and qualified second. The 39-year-old New Zealander raced to his 47th career victory and matched A.J. Foyt’s record of 18 seasons with a win. After a restart with three laps left, Dixon sped away in the No. 9 Chip Ganassi Honda.

