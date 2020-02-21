Sports Minute: Doncic, Mavericks notch another road win, 122-106 at Magic

By BILL FAY

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Luka Doncic nearly had a triple-double, finishing with 33 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and the Dallas Mavericks cruised past the Orlando Magic 122-106. Maxi Kleber added a career-high 26 points off the bench as the Mavericks improved to 19-8 on the road this season. They won just 18 road games combined the last two seasons. Evan Fournier led Orlando with 28 points. Nikola Vucevic had 27 points and 12 rebounds, and Terrence Ross scored 19 points. The Magic were doomed by another dismal shooting night. Orlando made just 9 of 43 attempts from 3-point range.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.