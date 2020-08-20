Sports Minute: Freshman Fuller scores 17 for TCU in 79-50 win over Lamar

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - TCU freshman PJ Fuller had 17 points, Kevin Samuel had another double-double and TCU beat Lamar 79-50. Fuller was 7-of-9 shooting for the Horned Frogs. Samuel got his sixth double-double of the season with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Avery Sullivan had 14 points and 13 rebounds for Lamar. The Cardinals' leading scorer, T.J. Atwood, was held to a season-low three points, more than 14 below his average. Lamar had a 14-12 lead about seven minutes into the game but TCU finished the first half with a 29-5 run to take a 41-19 halftime lead.

