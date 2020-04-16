Sports Minute: Giants seek tackles, defensive playmakers with No. 4 pick

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

While he didn’t come close to filling all the New York Giants’ needs in free agency, general manager Dave Gettleman has put the struggling franchise in position to pick into the strength of the draft. Signing cornerback James Bradberry, linebackers Blake Martinez and Kyler Fackrell and running back Dion Lewis in free agency will help new coach Joe Judge field a better team. It also leaves the Giants with two major holes: offensive tackle and a playmaker on defense. Either can be had at the No. 4 overall pick.

