Sports Minute: Giants seek tackles, defensive playmakers with No. 4 pick
By TOM CANAVAN
AP Sports Writer
While he didn’t come close to filling all the New York Giants’ needs in free agency, general manager Dave Gettleman has put the struggling franchise in position to pick into the strength of the draft. Signing cornerback James Bradberry, linebackers Blake Martinez and Kyler Fackrell and running back Dion Lewis in free agency will help new coach Joe Judge field a better team. It also leaves the Giants with two major holes: offensive tackle and a playmaker on defense. Either can be had at the No. 4 overall pick.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Valley schools to recieve $58M as part of Cares Act
-
CON MI GENTE: Relatives speak out at 80th anniversary of the Alamo...
-
San Benito Food Pantry facing challenges to meet high demand
-
Sit tight: Stimulus checks are still on the way
-
Health and social economies: Factors among infected Valley residents